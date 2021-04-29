Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Albany International (AIN), Ecolab (ECL) and Graphic Packaging (GPK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Albany International (AIN), Ecolab (ECL) and Graphic Packaging (GPK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Albany International (AIN)

In a report issued on April 27, Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Albany International, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.34, close to its 52-week high of $92.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albany International is a Hold with an average price target of $88.67, which is a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Ecolab (ECL)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Hold rating on Ecolab on April 27 and set a price target of $227.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $222.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 70.7% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Healthcare Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ecolab is a Hold with an average price target of $231.38, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

Graphic Packaging (GPK)

In a report released yesterday, Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Graphic Packaging, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.46, close to its 52-week high of $18.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 78.6% success rate. Panjabi covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

Graphic Packaging has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.10, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

