Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Albany International (AIN) and Avery Dennison (AVY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Albany International (AIN) and Avery Dennison (AVY).

Albany International (AIN)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Albany International, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $85.65, close to its 52-week high of $92.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 64.6% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Albany International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $88.67.

Avery Dennison (AVY)

In a report released yesterday, Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Avery Dennison, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $216.71, close to its 52-week high of $226.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 78.3% success rate. Panjabi covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avery Dennison with a $229.43 average price target, implying a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $241.00 price target.

