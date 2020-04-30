Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Alamos Gold (AGI), Lundin Gold (OtherFTMNF) and Lundin Mining (OtherLUNMF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alamos Gold (AGI), Lundin Gold (FTMNF) and Lundin Mining (LUNMF) with bullish sentiments.

Alamos Gold (AGI)

In a report released today, Mike Parkin from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Alamos Gold, with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.07, close to its 52-week high of $8.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 34.5% success rate. Parkin covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Newmont Mining, and Eldorado Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alamos Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.46, implying a -10.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

Lundin Gold (FTMNF)

National Bank analyst John Sclodnick upgraded Lundin Gold to Buy today and set a price target of C$13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Sclodnick is ranked #2521 out of 6561 analysts.

Lundin Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.44.

Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

In a report released today, Greg Barnes from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Mining, with a price target of C$8.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 42.0% success rate. Barnes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Hudbay Minerals, and Ivanhoe Mines.

Lundin Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.11, which is a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, DNB Markets also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$7.02 price target.

