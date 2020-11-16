Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Renewable Energy Group (REGI) and Centrus Energy (LEU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Air Products and Chemicals (APD), Renewable Energy Group (REGI) and Centrus Energy (LEU) with bullish sentiments.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained a Buy rating on Air Products and Chemicals today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $265.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 70.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Archer Daniels Midland.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Products and Chemicals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $311.50, a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

In a report released today, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Renewable Energy Group, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.90, close to its 52-week high of $65.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.4% and a 41.5% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Delek US Holdings, and Cenovus Energy.

Renewable Energy Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.17, implying a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Centrus Energy (LEU)

In a report released today, Joseph Reagor from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Centrus Energy, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Reagor is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 39.2% success rate. Reagor covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, New Pacific Metals, and Silvercorp Metals.

Centrus Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

