Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Air Products and Chemicals (APD) and Cascades (OtherCADNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Air Products and Chemicals (APD) and Cascades (CADNF) with bullish sentiments.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Air Products and Chemicals, with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $300.50.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 67.0% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Products and Chemicals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $319.63, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

Cascades (CADNF)

In a report released today, Mark Wilde from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cascades, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 71.7% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Cascades has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.61, a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$17.50 price target.

