Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Air Products and Chemicals (APD) and Ball (BLL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Air Products and Chemicals (APD) and Ball (BLL).

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Buy rating on Air Products and Chemicals on February 5 and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $253.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 59.3% success rate. Fischer covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, ICL-Israel Chemicals, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Products and Chemicals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $306.25, which is a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Societe Generale also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $322.00 price target.

Ball (BLL)

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead maintained a Hold rating on Ball on February 5 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 56.8% success rate. Leithead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Orion Engineered, and Huntsman.

Ball has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.88, implying a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

