Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Agnico Eagle (AEM), Sealed Air (SEE) and Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Agnico Eagle (AEM), Sealed Air (SEE) and Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW).

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

In a report issued on May 3, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Agnico Eagle, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Agnico Eagle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.22, representing a 19.7% upside. In a report issued on April 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$79.00 price target.

Sealed Air (SEE)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Sealed Air on May 5 and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.80, close to its 52-week high of $57.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 67.6% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sealed Air with a $57.33 average price target, a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

In a report issued on May 5, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sibanye Stillwater, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.07, close to its 52-week high of $20.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Anglogold Ashanti, Gold Fields, and FRESNILLO.

Sibanye Stillwater has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

