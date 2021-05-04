Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Agnico Eagle (AEM), IAMGOLD (IAG) and Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Agnico Eagle (AEM), IAMGOLD (IAG) and Westlake Chemical (WLK).

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals, and First Quantum Minerals.

Agnico Eagle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.10, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$115.75 price target.

IAMGOLD (IAG)

In a report released today, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on IAMGOLD, with a price target of C$4.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.21, close to its 52-week low of $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 70.2% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

IAMGOLD has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.19, which is a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.75 price target.

Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed reiterated a Buy rating on Westlake Chemical today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.46, close to its 52-week high of $97.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 53.0% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Venator Materials, and Chemours Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Westlake Chemical with a $106.25 average price target.

