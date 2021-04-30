Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Agnico Eagle (AEM), Compass Minerals International (CMP) and Huntsman (HUN)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Agnico Eagle (AEM), Compass Minerals International (CMP) and Huntsman (HUN).

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

In a report released today, Jackie Przybylowski from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle, with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.7% and a 56.8% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals, and First Quantum Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agnico Eagle with a $79.90 average price target, a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$115.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Compass Minerals International (CMP)

In a report released today, Joel Jackson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Compass Minerals International, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.60, close to its 52-week high of $70.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 65.2% success rate. Jackson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Yara International, Intrepid Potash, and CF Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compass Minerals International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.50.

Huntsman (HUN)

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed reiterated a Buy rating on Huntsman today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.38, close to its 52-week high of $29.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 53.0% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and Venator Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Huntsman is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.00, implying a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.