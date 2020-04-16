Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Agnico Eagle (AEM), Apache (APA) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Agnico Eagle (AEM), Apache (APA) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR).

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Agnico Eagle today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.4% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Agnico Eagle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.72, a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Cormark Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $70.00 price target.

Apache (APA)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Apache on April 14 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.54, close to its 52-week low of $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.0% and a 30.8% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apache with a $13.71 average price target, a 72.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $4.50 price target.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Baker Hughes Company on April 14 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -19.6% and a 27.5% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baker Hughes Company with a $20.21 average price target, which is a 56.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

