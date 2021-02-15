Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Agnico Eagle (AEM) and ICL-Israel Chemicals (ICL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Agnico Eagle (AEM) and ICL-Israel Chemicals (ICL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Barclays analyst Matt Murphy maintained a Hold rating on Agnico Eagle on February 12 and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 67.3% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agnico Eagle with a $88.38 average price target, representing a 27.1% upside. In a report issued on February 10, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$114.00 price target.

ICL-Israel Chemicals (ICL)

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Hold rating on ICL-Israel Chemicals on February 12 and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.77, close to its 52-week high of $5.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 59.1% success rate. Fischer covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Berry Global Group.

ICL-Israel Chemicals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.67.

