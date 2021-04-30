Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Coeur Mining (CDE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Coeur Mining (CDE) with bullish sentiments.

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle today and set a price target of C$90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.62.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 65.5% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agnico Eagle with a $79.90 average price target, a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$115.75 price target.

Coeur Mining (CDE)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining to Buy, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 60.2% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Hecla Mining Company.

Coeur Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.25.

