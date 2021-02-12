Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB).

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

In a report released today, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle, with a price target of C$115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.01.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 60.7% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Agnico Eagle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.28, a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$109.00 price target.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Hold rating on Aurora Cannabis today and set a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 56.5% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurora Cannabis is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $9.52, a -48.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

