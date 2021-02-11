Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Aemetis (AMTX) and Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aemetis (AMTX) and Fury Gold Mines (FURY) with bullish sentiments.

Aemetis (AMTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Aemetis today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 88.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Capstone Turbine, and Broadwind Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aemetis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Fury Gold Mines today and set a price target of $2.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 56.6% and a 72.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Fury Gold Mines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.88.

