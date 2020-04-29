Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zynex (ZYXI), Masimo (MASI) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Zynex (ZYXI), Masimo (MASI) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC).

Zynex (ZYXI)

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Zynex, with a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.54, close to its 52-week high of $16.96.

Terwilliger has an average return of 42.3% when recommending Zynex.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is ranked #1118 out of 6525 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $16.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Masimo (MASI)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Masimo. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $212.56, close to its 52-week high of $221.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 56.7% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Masimo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $197.75, which is a -9.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 63.6% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Seattle Genetics, and Clovis Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blueprint Medicines with a $99.20 average price target, implying a 62.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.