Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) and Novus Therapeutics (NVUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) and Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) with bullish sentiments.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.01, close to its 52-week low of $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 41.5% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.75, a 414.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Proteostasis Therapeutics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 47.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Proteostasis Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.33.

Novus Therapeutics (NVUS)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Novus Therapeutics, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 30.7% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Novus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.58.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.