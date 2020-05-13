Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), Palatin Technologies (PTN) and Penumbra (PEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), Palatin Technologies (PTN) and Penumbra (PEN) with bullish sentiments.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.16, close to its 52-week low of $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 49.4% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.75, implying a 351.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.45, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 45.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Palatin Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50, implying a 410.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Penumbra (PEN)

In a report released yesterday, Cecilia Furlong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Penumbra, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $180.84.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Penumbra with a $204.75 average price target, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

