Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) with bullish sentiments.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 33.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals with a $13.00 average price target.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.3% and a 29.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $21.75 average price target, an 81.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Northland Securities analyst James Terwilliger maintained a Buy rating on Cardiovascular Systems today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 73.1% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Sensus Healthcare, and Zynex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardiovascular Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.20, implying a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

