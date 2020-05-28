Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), Check-Cap (CHEK) and Immunomedics (IMMU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), Check-Cap (CHEK) and Immunomedics (IMMU) with bullish sentiments.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 47.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals with a $19.17 average price target, representing a 199.5% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Check-Cap (CHEK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Check-Cap today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.56, close to its 52-week low of $0.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 46.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Check-Cap with a $2.00 average price target.

Immunomedics (IMMU)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Immunomedics, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.17, close to its 52-week high of $35.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 80.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunomedics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.83, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

