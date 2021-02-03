Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX).

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 38.8% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $217.52.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 64.3% and a 65.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $280.64, implying a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $251.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.