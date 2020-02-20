Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) and Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) and Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) with bullish sentiments.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.81, close to its 52-week low of $4.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals with a $19.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Cellectar Biosciences, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 37.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, ThermoGenesis Holdings, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cellectar Biosciences with a $6.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.