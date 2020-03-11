Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO) with bullish sentiments.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.82, close to its 52-week low of $3.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 40.8% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals with a $19.00 average price target, a 426.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 42.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $11.17 average price target, a 47.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

