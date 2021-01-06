Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zosano Pharma (ZSAN), HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) and Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN), HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) and Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) with bullish sentiments.

Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 63.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zosano Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 64.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 50.2% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bioxcel Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.33, implying a 127.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.