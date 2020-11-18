Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) and Vaxart (VXRT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) and Vaxart (VXRT) with bullish sentiments.

Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.49, close to its 52-week low of $0.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 44.7% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zosano Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vaxart (VXRT)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 53.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaxart with a $17.67 average price target, a 201.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Brookline Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on VXRT: