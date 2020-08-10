Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) and Regeneron (REGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) and Regeneron (REGN) with bullish sentiments.

Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zosano Pharma with a $3.00 average price target, an 88.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Regeneron (REGN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron yesterday and set a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $620.21, close to its 52-week high of $664.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 43.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $650.94, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $716.00 price target.

