Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zogenix (ZGNX), Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) and Tricida (TCDA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zogenix (ZGNX), Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) and Tricida (TCDA) with bullish sentiments.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.4% and a 35.3% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Zogenix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.33, implying a 95.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.25, close to its 52-week low of $19.85.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 55.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oric Pharmaceuticals with a $43.33 average price target, a 90.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Tricida (TCDA)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Tricida today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.80, close to its 52-week low of $12.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 41.2% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tricida with a $44.00 average price target.

