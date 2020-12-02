Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zogenix (ZGNX) and Xencor (XNCR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zogenix (ZGNX) and Xencor (XNCR) with bullish sentiments.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Zogenix on June 25 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.54, close to its 52-week low of $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.9% and a 31.9% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zogenix with a $48.25 average price target, representing a 122.4% upside. In a report issued on June 26, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Xencor (XNCR)

In a report issued on June 22, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xencor, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.27, close to its 52-week high of $43.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Xencor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.50, which is a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

