Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zogenix (ZGNX) and OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zogenix (ZGNX) and OrthoPediatrics (KIDS).

Zogenix (ZGNX)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Zogenix. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.07, close to its 52-week low of $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 59.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Zogenix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.25.

