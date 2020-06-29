Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zogenix (ZGNX) and Merck & Company (MRK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zogenix (ZGNX) and Merck & Company (MRK) with bullish sentiments.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.9% and a 34.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Zogenix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00, implying a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Company (MRK)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.9% and a 32.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merck & Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.78, representing a 20.2% upside. In a report issued on June 23, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

