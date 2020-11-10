Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zogenix (ZGNX) and Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zogenix (ZGNX) and Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) with bullish sentiments.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Zogenix today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.10, close to its 52-week low of $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.1% and a 32.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zogenix with a $40.00 average price target.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.2% and a 43.9% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Unity Biotechnology, Coherus Biosciences, and Wave Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atara Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.00.

