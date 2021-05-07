Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zoetis (ZTS), US Physical Therapy (USPH) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zoetis (ZTS), US Physical Therapy (USPH) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) with bullish sentiments.

Zoetis (ZTS)

In a report released yesterday, David Steinberg from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Zoetis, with a price target of $201.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $167.52, close to its 52-week high of $176.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 51.4% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoetis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $194.83, representing a 16.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

US Physical Therapy (USPH)

In a report released yesterday, Stephanie Wissink from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on US Physical Therapy, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $116.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 55.8% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and e.l.f. Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Physical Therapy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.50, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barrington also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $130.00 price target.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.9% and a 30.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Magenta Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xeris Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.67.

