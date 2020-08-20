Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zoetis (ZTS) and Alcon (ALC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Zoetis (ZTS) and Alcon (ALC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Zoetis (ZTS)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger maintained a Hold rating on Zoetis today and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $158.58, close to its 52-week high of $163.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.4% and a 45.0% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Horizon Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Phibro Animal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoetis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.00, a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Gabelli also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alcon (ALC)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Alcon, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 68.2% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

Alcon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.97, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.