Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), Cardinal Health (CAH) and Regeneron (REGN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), Cardinal Health (CAH) and Regeneron (REGN).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $159.89, close to its 52-week high of $165.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 71.1% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Baxter International, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.00, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom assigned a Hold rating to Cardinal Health today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 65.0% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Acadia Healthcare, and AmerisourceBergen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardinal Health with a $65.00 average price target.

Regeneron (REGN)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $498.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 66.4% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $668.40.

