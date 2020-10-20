Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), BioDelivery (BDSI) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), BioDelivery (BDSI) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings received a Hold rating and a $150.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Jason Wittes today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 58.6% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphatec Holdings, Globus Medical, and Stereotaxis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings with a $154.79 average price target.

BioDelivery (BDSI)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on BioDelivery, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.52, close to its 52-week low of $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 45.9% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

BioDelivery has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.75.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Interpace Diagnostics Group today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 52.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Interpace Diagnostics Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

