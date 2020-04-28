Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), Bausch Health Companies (BHC) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), Bausch Health Companies (BHC) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Guggenheim analyst Christopher Pasquale downgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Pasquale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 67.4% success rate. Pasquale covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tandem Diabetes Care, Viewray, and Dexcom.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.55, which is a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Bausch Health Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.67, implying a 79.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.52, close to its 52-week low of $25.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 56.5% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.58.

