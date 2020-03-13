Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zealand Pharma (ZEAL), Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zealand Pharma (ZEAL), Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) with bullish sentiments.

Zealand Pharma (ZEAL)

Needham analyst Alan Carr reiterated a Buy rating on Zealand Pharma today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.6% and a 33.6% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Zealand Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00, representing a 45.0% upside. In a report issued on March 10, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Rubius Therapeutics, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.99, close to its 52-week low of $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics received a Buy rating and a $35.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.07, close to its 52-week low of $21.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 28.7% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.57, representing a 41.8% upside. In a report issued on February 27, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

