Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Zai Lab (ZLAB), Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zai Lab (ZLAB), Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Castle Biosciences (CSTL).

Zai Lab (ZLAB)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Zai Lab on April 9 and set a price target of $183.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 50.8% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, and Revolution Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zai Lab is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $207.29.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Hold rating on Alnylam Pharma on April 11. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 39.3% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $177.50, representing a 31.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Twist Bioscience.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Castle Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $88.67.

