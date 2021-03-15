Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB), Clarmin Explorations (OtherCLXPF) and TransMedics Group (TMDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB), Clarmin Explorations (CLXPF) and TransMedics Group (TMDX) with bullish sentiments.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Y-Mabs Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Clarmin Explorations (CLXPF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Clarmin Explorations today and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 51.6% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clarmin Explorations with a $6.42 average price target.

TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group yesterday and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 52.0% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TransMedics Group with a $51.25 average price target, implying a 41.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.