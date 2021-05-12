Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Xoma (XOMA) and Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Xoma (XOMA) and Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) with bullish sentiments.

Xoma (XOMA)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Xoma, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 39.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xoma with a $48.50 average price target, representing a 57.0% upside. In a report issued on May 6, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Strongbridge Biopharma, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.26, close to its 52-week low of $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 44.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Strongbridge Biopharma with a $9.00 average price target.

