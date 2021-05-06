Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Xoma (XOMA) and Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Xoma (XOMA) and Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) with bullish sentiments.

Xoma (XOMA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Xoma today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Xoma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Autolus Therapeutics, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 42.6% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.33, representing a 226.4% upside. In a report issued on April 21, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

