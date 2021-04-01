Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Xenon (XENE) and Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Xenon (XENE) and Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI) with bullish sentiments.

Xenon (XENE)

Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai maintained a Buy rating on Xenon yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsai is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 36.8% success rate. Tsai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, VistaGen Therapeutics, and Marinus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xenon with a $27.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

In a report released today, Chris Howerton from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Howerton has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.0% and a 35.5% success rate. Howerton covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Applied Molecular Transport, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bioxcel Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $116.40, which is a 169.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.