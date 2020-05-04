Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) with bullish sentiments.

Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences received a Buy rating and a $2.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.86, close to its 52-week low of $0.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 38.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Xenetic Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics and a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 65.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Black Diamond Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.00.

