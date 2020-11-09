Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR), Regeneron (REGN) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR), Regeneron (REGN) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) with bullish sentiments.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.53, close to its 52-week low of $5.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 48.7% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on X4 Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00, representing a 207.2% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Regeneron (REGN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron on November 6 and set a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $578.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 43.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $679.36, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $675.00 price target.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

In a report issued on November 6, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, with a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $138.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 50.1% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Nephew Snats, Alphatec Holdings, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.08, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $155.00 price target.

