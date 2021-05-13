Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Wave Life Sciences (WVE) and Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wave Life Sciences (WVE) and Selecta Biosciences (SELB) with bullish sentiments.

Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.86, close to its 52-week low of $4.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wave Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 46.1% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Selecta Biosciences with a $7.67 average price target, representing a 155.7% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

