Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Waters (WAT), Masimo (MASI) and Align Tech (ALGN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Waters (WAT), Masimo (MASI) and Align Tech (ALGN).

Waters (WAT)

Wells Fargo analyst Dan Leonard maintained a Hold rating on Waters today and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $228.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Leonard is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 64.4% success rate. Leonard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, and Mettler-Toledo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Waters with a $218.86 average price target, representing a -0.9% downside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Masimo (MASI)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Rick Wise maintained a Buy rating on Masimo today and set a price target of $276.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $237.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Wise is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 64.0% success rate. Wise covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Masimo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $269.20, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Align Tech (ALGN)

In a report released today, Jonathan Block from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Align Tech, with a price target of $515.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $444.50, close to its 52-week high of $475.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Block is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 67.8% success rate. Block covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Idexx Laboratories, and SmileDirectClub.

Align Tech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $436.36, representing a -2.6% downside. In a report issued on October 15, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.