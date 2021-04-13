Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), Regeneron (REGN) and Morphic Holding (MORF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), Regeneron (REGN) and Morphic Holding (MORF) with bullish sentiments.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.3% and a 34.9% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for vTv Therapeutics with a $6.75 average price target.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $624.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $472.80, close to its 52-week low of $441.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 41.2% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $637.08, representing a 32.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $700.00 price target.

Morphic Holding (MORF)

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Morphic Holding, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Morphic Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.75.

