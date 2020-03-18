Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), Catalyst Pharma (CPRX) and AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), Catalyst Pharma (CPRX) and AVEO Pharma (AVEO) with bullish sentiments.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 30.5% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on vTv Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Catalyst Pharma (CPRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Catalyst Pharma today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.89, close to its 52-week low of $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.0% and a 31.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Catalyst Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, a 225.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.86, close to its 52-week low of $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -15.3% and a 22.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AVEO Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

