Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) and TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) and TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) with bullish sentiments.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 46.3% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $20.80 average price target, which is an 83.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 58.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TCR2 Therapeutics with a $32.33 average price target, a 79.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

