Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN), Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) and United Therapeutics (UTHR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN), Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) and United Therapeutics (UTHR) with bullish sentiments.

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell reiterated a Buy rating on Viridian Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 48.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and CASI Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viridian Therapeutics with a $33.00 average price target.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Ayala Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 47.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ayala Pharmaceuticals with a $28.00 average price target.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released yesterday, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to United Therapeutics, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $166.57, close to its 52-week high of $181.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 49.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $218.29, representing a 33.0% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

