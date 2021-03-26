Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) and Viewray (VRAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) and Viewray (VRAY) with bullish sentiments.

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Viridian Therapeutics, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 43.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viridian Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.25.

Viewray (VRAY)

Viewray received a Buy rating and a $7.00 price target from BTIG analyst Marie Thibault today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 77.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Viewray has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50, implying a 62.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.00 price target.

